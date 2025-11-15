×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why MPs want SHA, health services overhauled

By Josphat Thiong’o | Nov. 15, 2025
When SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi officially assumed office after her appointment in April 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Teenage mothers, poor households, prisoners and patients with chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes have largely been excluded from accessing health services under the Social Health Authority (SHA), a Parliamentary report has revealed.

One year since the setting up of SHA, the existence of operational and policy gaps and lack of a clear national framework for identifying and enrolling vulnerable populations has resulted in their continued exclusion from critical health services, it highlights.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

SHA Challenges SHA System Collapse Social Health Authority SHA Transition
.

Latest Stories

Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Africa
By AFP
27 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
52 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Opinion
By Salim Lone
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
By Isaiah Gwengi 52 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
By Salim Lone 52 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
By Gitobu Imanyara 57 mins ago
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved