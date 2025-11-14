×
Nairobi hosts King Charles III birthday as Kenya, UK ties strengthen

By David Njaaga | Nov. 14, 2025

 Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi toasts with British Chargé d’Affaires Dr Ed Barnett during King Charles III birthday celebration at the British High Commission in Nairobi on Thursday. 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi was among dignitaries who gathered at the British High Commission on Thursday to mark King Charles III’s birthday and reaffirm growing Kenya-UK ties.

The event, held during the British Council’s UK-Kenya Season, brought together government officials, diplomats, business leaders and creatives.

Kenyan musicians and designers also performed and exhibited their work.

Chargé d’Affaires Dr Ed Barnett said, “This year’s King’s Birthday is celebrating the best of what both Kenya and the UK contribute to arts, culture and education, exploring themes of innovation, sustainability, identity and the links between technology and heritage.”

 “By placing the voices of young people at the centre, and allowing them to shape their own future, we unlock the very potential required to address global challenges and build a more sustainable future,” he added.

The gathering came three years after Charles became king on September 8 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He was proclaimed king by the Accession Council two days later, and his coronation took place on May 6 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

His birthday events abroad often double as diplomatic platforms for strengthening bilateral ties.

Mudavadi noted the renewed Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership, signed in July 2025 in London, saying, the strong bond of friendship between Kenya and the UK is one of historical ties founded on mutual respect and common aspirations.

“Since the establishment of our diplomatic relations over six decades ago, our collaboration continues to thrive across sectors including trade and investment, ICT, health, energy, infrastructure, climate action and peace and security,” said Mudavadi.

The partnership covers four pillars: trade and investment, climate and nature, science and technology, and security. It supports major projects such as Nairobi Railway City, expected to create about 10,000 jobs, and builds on rising bilateral trade valued at about £1.9 billion in the year to early 2025.

Guests had the opportunity to view exhibitions by Kisero Leather, Sevaria and Yoshita 1967 and enjoyed performances by Coster Ojwang, Zaituri Wambui and British-Ghanaian DJ Jeremiah Asiamah.

