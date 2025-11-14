×
EACC raids Anti-Counterfeit Authority chairman over bribe claims

By David Njaaga | Nov. 14, 2025
Anti-Counterfeit Authority chairman Josphat Kabeabea at EACC headquarters Nairobi after being arrested on November 14 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has raided the residence and offices of Anti-Counterfeit Authority Chairperson Josphat Kabeabea over allegations of bribery, extortion of investors and unexplained wealth.

The raid took place on Friday, November 14, after EACC obtained court orders following preliminary investigations into claims that on November 11.

According to EACC, Kabeabea demanded a bribe of Sh5 million from a Chinese national trading under Hongda Automotive Limited.

He accused the company of selling counterfeit goods and threatened detention if the bribe was not paid.

The complainants refused, noting there was no lawful basis for the demand.

Kabeabea is alleged to have reduced the bribe to Sh1 million, then Sh300,000, and finally Sh150,000, providing a mobile number to receive the payment.

 The sum was later sent to a number believed to be registered to his driver.

“Investigations confirm the suspect visited the company premises on 10 and 11 November, and statements and CCTV footage have been recorded,” noted EACC

The case mirrors an October allegation in which Kabeabea demanded Sh10 million from UNIPRO Limited and allegedly received Sh8 million after threatening to accuse the company of dealing in counterfeit products.

Kabeabea has since been arrested and is being held at the Integrity Centre for further processing.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

