Two senior Sports officials under EACC radar over alleged Sh3.8b theft

Bundles of cash recovered during EACC raids on senior Sports officials’ homes over alleged Sh3.8 billion fraud, Nairobi, Wednesday, November. 5, 2025. [EACC]

Five individuals, including two senior officials from the State Department for Sports, are under investigation after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided their homes and offices over alleged unlawful acquisition of Sh3.8 billion in public funds.

The Wednesday, November 5 operation followed court orders authorising searches in Nairobi, Nanyuki, Machakos, Kiambu, and Nyeri counties.

Those targeted are the Senior Assistant Commissioner of Sports, an accountant at the State Department for Sports, the Deputy Accountant General for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development, the Director of Turkenya Tours & Safaris Limited, and the Director of Smart Flows Travel Limited.

EACC, in a statement, said the suspects allegedly colluded to embezzle funds through fraudulent procurement deals during the 2020/2021 and 2025/2026 financial years.

Investigators recovered Sh3.58 million in cash, property documents, and vehicles believed to be proceeds of the alleged fraud.

“The suspects allegedly conspired to siphon public funds through fictitious procurement deals,” said EACC in a statement on November 5, adding, “The operation has yielded valuable evidence that will support ongoing investigations.”

The suspects were later escorted to EACC headquarters at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi for questioning.

The anti-graft agency said findings from the inquiry will inform further action, including the prosecution of culpable individuals or the recovery of unexplained wealth.