Teachers' transfer to SHA won't solve their problems, KUPPET official says

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Bungoma branch has faulted the government’s decision to transfer teachers from the AON Minet medical insurance cover to the new Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

The branch argues that the move will not solve the deep-rooted challenges teachers face in accessing healthcare services.

Speaking to the press in Bungoma on Thursday, the branch Chairperson David Barasa said many teachers in the county have already expressed frustrations with the transition process and are uncertain about how the new system will work.

He revealed that during his interactions with teachers across Bungoma, majority raised concerns that the new scheme might worsen an already dire situation.

“AON Minet had its own problems, especially relating to access to medical services, but the way the SHA scheme is being rolled out is causing even more confusion among teachers,” Barasa said.

He added, “We have had cases where teachers seeking treatment are forced to wait for hours or even turned away because of delays in pre-authorization,”

Barasa cited turnaround time and pre-authorization delays as key challenges that have continued to frustrate teachers.

In many cases, he noted, teachers who fall ill are left stranded at health facilities waiting for approval before they can receive treatment, leading to unnecessary suffering.

“We’ve heard of teachers queuing for long hours only to be told that they must wait for authorization before being attended to. This is demoralizing, especially for those who urgently need medical attention,” he added.

While acknowledging that the Social Health Authority has the potential to improve medical coverage if properly implemented, Barasa stressed that the current system must be restructured to meet the specific needs of teachers.

He pointed out that teachers expect enhanced coverage, increased funding allocations and access to quality healthcare facilities, including private hospitals.

“Every time teachers go to hospitals they are told that they have reached their daily limit. This kind of restriction is unfair to hardworking professionals who contribute to the scheme. The government must ensure that the new SHA system offers comprehensive and reliable coverage,” Barasa emphasized.

He also called for the adoption of cashless transactions to make healthcare access more efficient and transparent.

According to him, teachers should be issued with smart cards that can be swiped at accredited facilities to facilitate instant treatment.

“We want a system where a teacher walks into a hospital, swipes their card and gets treated without unnecessary bureaucracy,” he said, urging the SHA to also invest in preventive care and regular medical checkups for teachers.

Barasa also criticized the national KUPPET leadership, led by secretary general Okello Misori, for supporting the government’s move to transfer teachers to SHA.

He argued that the national officials were advocating for a scheme they are not part of.

“If the national office believes that SHA is the best option, then they should be the first to enroll under it. As it stands, they are covered by Britam and other private insurers, which shows a lack of confidence in the new system,” he remarked.

Turning to union politics, Barasa declared his intention to contest for the Bungoma Executive Secretary’s position in the upcoming KUPPET elections scheduled for February 2026.

He promised to champion improved accountability, transparency and welfare for teachers in the county.

“Our teachers deserve leaders who listen to them and fight for their welfare, my vision is to strengthen the union, ensure members’ concerns are addressed and restore confidence in our leadership,” he said.