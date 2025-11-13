Murkomen creates three Nairobi sub-regions to enhance service delivery

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press at a past event. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The government has announced a restructuring of the National Administration to improve service delivery and strengthen decentralisation across the country.

Following the recently concluded Jukwaa La Usalama public forums, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged to revive administrative structures to serve Kenyans better and bring services closer to the people.

"Three new Service Delivery Coordination Units have been created in Nairobi to cater to the city’s growing population, now estimated at over five million,' Murkomen stated.

The new subregions are Nairobi North, Nairobi East, and Nairobi West.

Officials appointed to lead the new subregions are Rose Wanjiru Chege (Nairobi West), Patrick Simiyu Werre (Nairobi East), and Simon Odhiambo Osumba (Nairobi North).

The three will report to the Regional Commissioner, Nairobi Region.

Additionally, several officers have been promoted and posted as County Commissioners in various parts of the country as part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations within the National Government Administration.

Joseph Mwangi Wamuti has been promoted and posted to head Tana River County as Linda Adhiambo Okola takes over Taita Taveta County.

In the same breath, David Ntawuasa Saruni is the new West Pokot County Commissioner, Michael Yator to head Kajiado, Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru Kerich as Peter Mwangi Maina takes charge of Vihiga.

The changes take effect immediately.