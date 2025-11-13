COTU urges Kenyan workers abroad to register with Embassies

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [Courtesy]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K), has called on all Kenyans working abroad to formally register with Kenya’s diplomatic missions.

COTU warn that failure to do so exposes them to severe risks including exploitation, detention, and lack of government protection in times of crisis.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the federation has received an increasing number of distress calls from Kenyan workers in foreign countries over the past six months.

Many of these cases involve mistreatment, deportation, or denial of work permits due to what he described as “a growing trend where a few individuals sneak out of the country to

export activism beyond our borders.”

“As Kenya increasingly positions itself as a labour-exporting nation, it is important that our workers abroad are properly documented through official government channels. In the

event of any challenges, emergencies, or disputes, the Kenyan government can offer timely protection, assistance, and accountability,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli cited recent incidents in Tanzania where Kenyan workers faced discrimination and termination of work permits, partly due to political activities by a few individuals.

“On 26th May 2025, I addressed the press and warned Kenyan activists who had gone to Tanzania that our workers there were facing a lot of discrimination, with some having their

work permits terminated or not renewed,” he said.

“This was because of the unbecoming trend of exporting activism instead of our precious human resource.”

He expressed disappointment that some Kenyans continue to blame the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for failing to intervene in such situations, even when those affected had traveled

without following proper diplomatic procedures.

“I am surprised that some Kenyans are now blaming the government, mostly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while when they go to foreign countries, they do so without following

proper channels to document themselves,” Atwoli said.

COTU said Kenya must maintain diplomatic respect for host countries, warning those who sneak out of the country “without following the known procedures and without respecting

the laws of other sovereign states should not incite or seek sympathy from innocent Kenyans.”

Over the years, Kenyan workers in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Lebanon have reported cases of abuse and inhumane working conditions.

Several have died under mysterious circumstances, while others have been detained after fleeing employers. Human rights organizations and labour unions have repeatedly urged

the government to strengthen bilateral labour agreements and improve tracking systems for Kenyan migrant workers.

Atwoli also condemned the recent case of a Chinese national who allegedly insulted the COTU (K) Chairman General at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

“Such an individual should be deported immediately,” he said, adding that “Kenyans would not tolerate anyone coming into our country to cause havoc.”

He reaffirmed COTU’s commitment to safeguarding Kenyan workers’ welfare both at home and abroad.

“In safeguarding our workers’ rights and welfare, cooperation with official government structures remains key. We urge all workers to remain law-abiding ambassadors of Kenya

wherever they go,” Atwoli stated.

He reminded Kenyans that diplomatic registration is a vital step toward ensuring safety and accountability.

“When you register with the embassy, you make it easier for your country to protect you. That is the duty of responsible citizenship,” Atwoli said