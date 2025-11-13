×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

COTU urges Kenyan workers abroad to register with Embassies

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 13, 2025
The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli. [Courtesy]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K), has called on all  Kenyans working abroad to formally register with Kenya’s diplomatic missions.

COTU warn that failure to do so exposes them to severe risks including exploitation, detention, and lack of government protection in times of crisis.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the federation has received an increasing number of distress calls from Kenyan workers in foreign countries over the past six months.

Many of these cases involve mistreatment, deportation, or denial of work permits due to what he described as “a growing trend where a few individuals sneak out of the country to

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

export activism beyond our borders.”

“As Kenya increasingly positions itself as a labour-exporting nation, it is important that our workers abroad are properly documented through official government channels. In the

event of any challenges, emergencies, or disputes, the Kenyan government can offer timely protection, assistance, and accountability,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli cited recent incidents in Tanzania where Kenyan workers faced discrimination and termination of work permits, partly due to political activities by a few individuals.

“On 26th May 2025, I addressed the press and warned Kenyan activists who had gone to Tanzania that our workers there were facing a lot of discrimination, with some having their

work permits terminated or not renewed,” he said.

“This was because of the unbecoming trend of exporting activism instead of our precious human resource.”

He expressed disappointment that some Kenyans continue to blame the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for failing to intervene in such situations, even when those affected had traveled

without following proper diplomatic procedures.

“I am surprised that some Kenyans are now blaming the government, mostly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while when they go to foreign countries, they do so without following

proper channels to document themselves,” Atwoli said.

COTU said Kenya must maintain diplomatic respect for host countries, warning those who sneak out of the country “without following the known procedures and without respecting

the laws of other sovereign states should not incite or seek sympathy from innocent Kenyans.”

Over the years, Kenyan workers in countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Lebanon have reported cases of abuse and inhumane working conditions.

Several have died under mysterious circumstances, while others have been detained after fleeing employers. Human rights organizations and labour unions have repeatedly urged

the government to strengthen bilateral labour agreements and improve tracking systems for Kenyan migrant workers.

Atwoli also condemned the recent case of a Chinese national who allegedly insulted the COTU (K) Chairman General at the Export Processing Zone (EPZ).

“Such an individual should be deported immediately,” he said, adding that “Kenyans would not tolerate anyone coming into our country to cause havoc.”

He reaffirmed COTU’s commitment to safeguarding Kenyan workers’ welfare both at home and abroad.

“In safeguarding our workers’ rights and welfare, cooperation with official government structures remains key. We urge all workers to remain law-abiding ambassadors of Kenya

wherever they go,” Atwoli stated.

He reminded Kenyans that diplomatic registration is a vital step toward ensuring safety and accountability.

“When you register with the embassy, you make it easier for your country to protect you. That is the duty of responsible citizenship,” Atwoli said

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

COTU SG Francis Atwoli Atwoli Calls On Kenyans Abroad to Register Kenyans In The Diaspora Kazi Majuu Programme
.

Latest Stories

Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Hit Squad to start training after next week's Kisumu leg
Boxing
By Elizabeth Mburugu
2 hrs ago
Why we should now abolish boarding schools
Opinion
By Sharon Tanui
2 hrs ago
Co-op Bank declares pioneer interim dividend as profit Sh22b
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
By Okumu Modachi and Phares Mutembei 2 hrs ago
Truth to power: Church decries 'sick nation', calls out President on bad governance
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
By Harold Odhiambo 2 hrs ago
Ong'injo tells off Nyanza over Ruto praises
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Half of all parastatal jobs in the country held by 3 communities
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
By Kamau Muthoni and Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Woman sues IVF clinic for Sh300m over baby from the 'wrong embryo'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved