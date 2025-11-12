×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Isiolo South MP Tubi Bidu Mohamed is dead

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 12, 2025
Isiolo South MP Tubi Bidu Mohamed when he was sworn into office at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Isiolo South Member of Parliament, Tubi Bidu Mohamed is dead.

Bidu died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital on Wednesday evening.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula announced the passing of the legislator, describing it as a profound loss to the House and the nation.

Wetang’ula eulogized the late MP as a dedicated public servant who made a positive impact on his community and the country.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, constituents, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the Speaker said.

Until his death, Tubi served on the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining and the Public Petitions Committee. He was serving his first term in Parliament.

Before his election to the National Assembly, he was the inaugural Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly, a position he held until 2017.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tubi Bidu Mohamed Isiolo South MP Isiolo South MP Dead MP Mohamed Tubi
.

Latest Stories

Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Deepen integration to unlock regional growth
Opinion
By Tobias Alando
16 mins ago
Affordable housing project feted for promoting urbanisation, decent living
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
16 mins ago
Tanzanian archbishop is right; there's no peace without justice
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
16 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
By Biketi Kikechi 16 mins ago
Mudavadi clueless on diplomacy as many Kenyans suffer abroad
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
By Jacinta Mutura 16 mins ago
Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi's 38-day ordeal in Uganda military camp
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
By Fred Kagonye 16 mins ago
We tread carefully on regional issues, State officials say
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
By Ndung’u Gachane 16 mins ago
Ruto courts Raila's key bastions ahead of 2027 as ODM faces internal rift
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved