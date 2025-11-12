Isiolo South MP Tubi Bidu Mohamed is dead

Isiolo South MP Tubi Bidu Mohamed when he was sworn into office at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Isiolo South Member of Parliament, Tubi Bidu Mohamed is dead.

Bidu died while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital on Wednesday evening.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula announced the passing of the legislator, describing it as a profound loss to the House and the nation.

Wetang’ula eulogized the late MP as a dedicated public servant who made a positive impact on his community and the country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, constituents, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him,” the Speaker said.

Until his death, Tubi served on the Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining and the Public Petitions Committee. He was serving his first term in Parliament.

Before his election to the National Assembly, he was the inaugural Speaker of the Isiolo County Assembly, a position he held until 2017.