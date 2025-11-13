×
Why teachers shift to SHA faces legal landmines

By Lewis Nyaundi | Nov. 13, 2025
Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers after a recent NEC meeting on November 7, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard] 

It has now emerged that teachers had little to no say in the Sh21 billion deal that shifted their medical cover to the government-run Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme.

Insiders familiar with the matter revealed that the decision, reached on Monday by the three main unions—the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut), the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet), and the Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (Kusnet)—bypassed key legal requirements such as competitive contracting and public participation before settling on the option.

