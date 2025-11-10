Teachers to shift to SHA Medical Scheme

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers [KUPPET] after a recent NEC meeting on November 7, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

More than 400,000 teachers and their dependants are set to migrate from the Minet Kenya medical cover to the new Social Health Authority (SHA) scheme beginning December 1.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and teachers’ unions on Monday finalized details of the planned transition following months of tense consultations, union objections, and

parliamentary scrutiny.

The meeting, chaired by acting TSC Chief Executive Officer Evaleen Mitei, focused on ironing out teachers’ demands before the Sh20 billion Minet contract expires on November 30.

Among the key issues raised by unions were the inclusion of a group life cover, the elimination of pre-authorisation hurdles, and full disclosure of benefits and hospital networks.

For years, the teachers’ medical scheme has been a source of contention between lawmakers and the TSC, with MPs accusing the commission of mismanaging the Minet contract

and demanding greater transparency.

In September, SHA officials presented their proposal to union leaders, promising access to more than 9,000 accredited health facilities, a sharp increase from the 800 under Minet.

However, unions remain cautious, insisting that service quality and accountability must be guaranteed.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Collins Oyuu maintained that teachers will not be rushed into an untested system.

“We need group life cover, timely service delivery, and clarity on what is covered. Our members deserve full disclosure before the transition,” he said, citing past delays and long

travel distances under the Minet policy.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary-General Akelo Misori said the new plan must at least match existing benefits.

“We need to see the fine print, capitation levels, referral rules, and the scope of services. We cannot operate on promises,” he stated.

KUPPET Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima added that teachers should be free to choose public or private without bureaucratic restrictions.

“Every teacher should access healthcare in their home county. None should lose coverage during the switch,” he said.

TSC, however, assured that the migration will be seamless.

“We are engaging all stakeholders to ensure teachers benefit from the expanded access SHA promises,” said Mitei.

Mitei reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enhancing teacher welfare through open dialogue and collaboration.

She outlined key milestones already achieved, including the formation of a joint technical committee, continuous stakeholder engagements with KNUT, KUPPET, KUSNET,

KESSHA, and KEPSHA, and the revamping of TSC’s Medical Division to facilitate a smooth and seamless transition.

Ms. Mitei emphasized that the new scheme is designed to address past challenges such as limited access to medical providers, lengthy pre-authorization processes, and

inconsistent service quality. The improved framework aims to ensure teachers enjoy quality, reliable, and efficient medical services.