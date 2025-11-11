Atwoli calls for renewed commitment to social justice and decent life for all

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli during a joint ILC/OATUU Strategic meeting in Turkey. [COTU]

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called on global labour movements to rethink new strategies aimed at renewing commitment to social justice, democracy and decent life for all.

Atwoli said labour movements should move swiftly and adapt structures and share new visions and commitments that ensure modernisation and technological progress contribute to inclusive development while guaranteeing that African workers are not left behind in this global transformation.

Speaking during a joint ILC/OATUU Strategic meeting in Turkey, Atwoli, who doubles up as OATUU President, said solidarity, cooperation, and shared learning among trade union s across regions and the world are vital to achieving the agenda.

He said such a joint meeting provides an invaluable platform for trade movements to share experiences, strengthen partnerships, and forge collective responses to emerging challenges.

Under the theme of "The Labour Movement in the Face of the New Challenges of Work and World Transformation", Atwoli said it resonates profoundly with all trade movements.

“We live in a time of rapid and far-reaching changes: the rise of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and automation; the climate crisis and the green transition; economic inequalities; geopolitical tensions; and shifting employment patterns,” he said.

Atwoli said even the ILO, which provides a tripartite framework for discussing issues of development, labour standards, and worker protection, is being seriously targeted by those who are pushing for deregulation and precarious working conditions.

“These forces are transforming the very nature of work, creating new opportunities but also deepening vulnerabilities for millions of workers, especially in the Global South,” said Atwoli.

The COTU boss said by listening to one another and learning from diverse realities, stakeholders are able to reinforce unity that defines the global labour movement.

He said the current situation on the African continent is deeply concerning and calls upon trade unions to take decisive leadership.

“Rising indebtedness, economic dependence, persistent conflicts, terrorism, insecurity, forced migration, and the growing threats posed by climate change are placing immense strain on our societies,” he said, adding, “At the same time, the spread of informality and the attacks on labour rights are worsening the conditions of working people across the continent.”

According to him, these interconnected crises demand both local and global strategies.

“As we gather in this strategic meeting, we reaffirm our collective responsibility to develop and implement coordinated responses, strengthening solidarity among trade unions, advocating for fair and sustainable economic policies, defending workers' rights, and ensuring that the voices of African workers are heard and respected at all levels,” Atwoli said.

He said that together, labour movements must transform these challenges into an opportunity to build a more just, inclusive, and resilient future for all workers.

“In a world that is increasingly complex and rapidly changing, where the world of work faces new and persistent threats, the labour movement must stand together, rethinking our solidarity, redefining our strategies, and reshaping our actions for the future,” he noted.

Atwoli said repeated violations of international humanitarian law, illegal invasions, war crimes, attacks on civilians, failure to comply with UN resolutions demonstrate a growing disregard for international law.

This disregard, he said, is not without consequences as it weakens multilateral institutions and jeopardises world peace.