COTU calls for an end to child labour

Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya) COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli at the Tom Mboya Labour College. [COTU]

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has called for more stringent laws to help curb child labour across the country, especially in the tea and coffee sectors.

Speaking during a Capacity Building Workshop for Women on the Elimination of Child Labour at the Tom Mboya Labour College, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said some of the leading contributors of the problem were yet to be fully addressed.

“We must address the root causes: poverty, lack of access to quality education, and weak enforcement of labour standards. These factors continue to push our children into harmful and exploitative work, especially in the agricultural supply chains,” he said.

The latest efforts have included input from International Labour Organization (ILO) and has identified Kisii, Kericho, Meru, and Kirinyaga counties for child protection.

“We thank the ILO for its continued collaboration and partnership with COTU (K) in the fight against child labour. Our partnership remains a cornerstone in promoting decent work and protecting vulnerable children in Kenya,” said Atwoli.

Several trade unions have committed to combating child labour including the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (KPAWU), and the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA),

Others are the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), and the Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers (KUCFAW).

In April last the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection with ILO launched ACCEL Africa Project in Kenya aimed at combating child labour in Africa's cocoa, gold, cotton, tea, and coffee supply chains.

Speaking during the launch the then, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore stressed the importance of mainstreaming elimination efforts across all value chains, emphasizing the government's dedication to safeguarding children's futures.

Ambassador Maarten Brouwer, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Kenya also present during the launch noted that putting children to labour is neglecting the potential future value of his or her labour that can be added through education.