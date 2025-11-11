10,000 police jobs on hold amid IG recruitment row

A Kenya Police recruiting officer takes recruits through physical exercise at Gusii Stadium during Kenya Police recruitment exercise on 24/3/2022. (File, Standard)

The planned recruitment of 10,000 police constables and officers was yesterday halted again by the High Court following a petition challenging the Inspector General of Police’s (IG) constitutional authority to conduct the exercise.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued a conservatory order temporarily suspending the notice of recruitment issued by the National Police Service under IG Douglas Kanja on 4 November 2025, pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by UK-based activist Eliud Matindi.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the petitioner’s application, a conservatory order is hereby issued suspending the Notice of Recruitment of Police Constables/Officers issued on 4 November 2025 by the 1st respondent, IG Douglas Kanja,” Justice Mwamuye stated.

The Judge clarified that the suspension applies to IG Kanja, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), the Attorney General, the National Police Service, and anyone assisting in the recruitment, including facilitative and support services. “Order 1 and Order 2 apply jointly and severally to the respondents and the 1st Interested Party, their employees, agents, related entities, and any person or body operating under any multi-agency framework,” the ruling added.

In his petition, Matindi argued that the IG lacks constitutional or statutory authority to recruit officers, a mandate reserved for the NPSC under Section 10(2) of the National Police Service Commission Act. He contended that the IG’s independent recruitment exercise is unconstitutional and risks undermining the rule of law and governance in public service appointments.

“The recruitment exercise announced by the Inspector General on behalf of the National Police Service is unconstitutional, null and void in the absence of proper delegation by the NPSC,” Matindi told the court. He is seeking orders to quash the IG’s recruitment notice and a permanent injunction prohibiting the IG from conducting recruitment outside the provisions of national legislation.

The recruitment exercise was scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025 at 422 locations nationwide. According to the IG’s notice, applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged 18–28, with a valid national ID and at least a D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) including English or Kiswahili. Male candidates must be at least 1.7 metres tall, female candidates at least 1.6 metres and not pregnant, and all applicants must be physically and mentally fit, with no criminal record.

Justice Mwamuye ordered the petitioner to serve the IG, AG, NPSC, and NPS by November 12, 2025. The respondents must file their responses by December 11, 2025, and Matindi may submit a rejoinder by January 9, 2026. A mention for further directions and hearing dates is set for January 22, 2026.

The High Court’s order comes days after the Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled on October 30, 2025 that the IG has the mandate to recruit police officers, following a petition by former Kilome MP Harun Mwau. The NPSC had initially planned recruitment in September 2025, but the exercise was suspended due to the Mwau case.