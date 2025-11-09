Mudavadi: Greed-driven interests threaten Kenya's conservation efforts

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the o fficial handover of Amboseli National Park’s management from the national government to the people of Kajiado County on November 8, 2025. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned that unregulated commercial interests driven by greed pose the greatest threat to Kenya’s conservation agenda.

Speaking in Kimana, Kajiado County, during the handover of Amboseli National Park to the Maasai community, Mudavadi said the government is formulating policies to restore an

safeguard conservancies while placing local communities at the centre of environmental management.

“The biggest threat to conservancy has never been the community. Today, the President has demystified that the real threat lies in unregulated commercial and selfish interests,”

said Mudavadi.

“When President Ruto handed over the instruments of ownership, it was more than a ceremonial gesture; it was a bold statement that communities are not enemies of

conservation.”

The national government’s transfer of Amboseli National Park to the County Government of Kajiado marks a major milestone in Kenya’s conservation history, ending years of

debate over community rights, land ownership, and conservation benefits.

Mudavadi hailed the move as a triumph for devolution and inclusivity, saying it restores the dignity of local communities who have coexisted with wildlife for generations.

“History has been written in the heart of Maa land. The presence of Governors Joseph ole Lenku, Patrick ole Ntutu, and Jonathan Lati Lelelit alongside their people symbolizes

unity, focus, and determination, much like lions hunting together in the wild,” he said.

He described the handover as an act of justice and reconciliation with history, fulfilling a long-held aspiration of the Maasai community. From Left, Prime Cabinet Secretary musalia Mudavadi, President William Ruto fficial handover of Amboseli National Park’s management from the national government to the people of Kajiado County on November 8, 2025. [PCS]

Mudavadi reiterated the government’s commitment to sustainable development that empowers local communities while protecting natural resources.

He also called for a redefinition of the term “marginalized,” noting that regions once left behind are now emerging as key drivers of Kenya’s economic growth through conservation

and cultural tourism.

The handover coincided with the closing day of the third Maa Cultural and Tourism Festival which is a celebration of Maasai heritage that reaffirmed the community’s pivotal role in

safeguarding Kenya’s natural wealth.