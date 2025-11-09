Kenyans suffer at the hands foreigners as State watches

Kenya human rights activists Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi arrive at the JKIA airport, Nairobi, after they were released by the Ugandan government from custody, on November 8, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]
That it took the intervention of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to secure the release of Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nick Oyoo points to Kenya’s waning diplomatic standing in the region.
