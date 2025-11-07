IEBC condemns Kasipul political violence ahead of by-election

IEBC warned that violations of the Code could attract severe penalties.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned incidents of political violence in Kasipul Constituency ahead of the November 27, 2025 by-election.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon expressed deep sadness over the clashes, which left two people dead and several others injured, according to reports from security agencies in Homa Bay County.

“The Commission condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the senseless acts of hooliganism, harassment, intimidation, and violence that undermine the democratic gains our country has worked hard to achieve,” the statement read.

IEBC reminded political parties, candidates, and their supporters to strictly adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct, which calls for peace, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law during campaigns.

Ethekon warned that violations of the Code could attract severe penalties, including disqualification from the electoral process.

He said the Commission had dispatched an investigation team to establish the facts and recommend appropriate action in line with electoral laws.

“As we mourn and condole with the affected families, we urge security agencies to move with speed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Violence has no place in a democracy,” he added.