Senators ask EACC to probe Barchok over irregular Sh539 payment

By Edwin Nyarangi | Nov. 6, 2025
Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok before the Senate's CPAC committee chaired by Moses Kajwang at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi on November 4, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and senior county officials in his administration are likely to face the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over procurement irregularities and questionable payment of pending bills running into millions of shillings in the county.

Barchok, who appeared before the Senate County Public Accounts Committee, had difficulties explaining the discrepancies concerning the county government's expenditure of Sh539 million as payment of suspicious pending bills with no supporting documents for the work done.

.

