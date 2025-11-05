Activists now petition Parliament to summon PS Sing'oei over Oyoo and Njagi abduction

Uproar over state inaction as Njagi, Oyoo still missing. [The Standard]

Activists who have been pushing for the release of Bob Njagi and Nichlas Oyoo who were abducted in Uganda have petitioned National Assembly to summon Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Korir Sing’oei to appear before it.

The activists, under Free Movement Kenya want PS Sing'oei to appear before Parliament and explain what the government is doing to secure the release of the two, some 35 days later since they were abducted on October 1, 2025.

“That on several occasions, we together with the family of the two have written to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and had an opportunity to meet with the PS for State Department of Foreign Affairs Dr Korir Sing’oei, who promised to address the matter. Regrettably, all these efforts have not born any fruit,” said the petition in part as read by Felix Wambua, National coordinator of Free Kenya Movement.

Wambua spoke at Bunge Towers together with J. Habuba and Julius Mogori after presenting the petition to the Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge through his office.

It adds: “That eye witness accounts and statements from Amnesty International Kenya, the Law Society and other civil society organisations suggest that the abduction was politically motivated.”

“That, their whereabouts remain unknown and they are believed to be held incommunicado in military detention facility in Uganda such as Nalufenya or the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).”

The petition, they say is necessary because the matter is not pending in any court or constitutional body.

The activists also want the National Assembly to inquire into the circumstances that led to the arrest and or abduction of Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo by the government of Uganda, with a view to establish the whereabouts and condition of the two Kenyans.

They also want it to engage relevant officials and recommend measures to be taken to protect rights of Kenyan citizens abroad, engage with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora to secure unconditional release of the two, since they have hared that the health of the two have deteriorated.

That is not all, they want National Assembly to recommend condemnation against violation of international human rights laws and call for regional mechanism to prevent future abductions of human right defenders.

A Habeas Corpus case filed by Uganda lawyers in a High Court in Uganda did not bear fruits after Judge Simon Peter Kinobe dismissed the case.

He ruled that Uganda cannot produce what it does not have since the two are not recorded in any gazetted police station in the country.

Habuba condemned what he called growing dictatorial regimes of the three East African countries of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Wambua besieged the Speaker of national Assembly Moses Wetangula to give the petition a priority once he receives it considering the families of the two have been suffering over a month now.