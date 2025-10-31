Human rights group ask EU to intervene release of two Kenyans abducted in Uganda

Activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo. [File, Standard]

Civil society groups in Kenya have now asked the European Union to intervene in the case of two Kenyans activists who were allegedly abducted in Uganda about a month ago.

In a joint petition to the diplomatic missions Amnesty International, Law Society of Kenya and Vocal Africa want them to engage and support all efforts being made for the release of Bob Njagi and Nicholus Oyoo who were abducted on October 1.

Njagi and Oyoo were in Uganda to monitor a political campaign rally of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popular as Bobi Wine, when they were apprehended by people believed to be Uganda authorities.

"We have pursued the matter with the Kenyan foreign affairs ministry and we are increasingly worried about the lives of the two," they stated in letter petition copied to Embassies of the United States of America, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Norway Sweden and other three members of the EU.

The group added that attempts to pursue the matter through Uganda court had been unsuccessful after it was directed that they focus on cases of missing persons rather than of enforced disappearance.

They told the UE that based on witnesses’ accounts Njagi and Oyoo were kidnapped by uniformed officers at a fuel station in Kireka, Kampala.

In their petition, they want the diplomatic Missions to call Kenyan and Ugandan governments to immediately disclose the whereabouts of the two activists, guarantee their right to legal representation and communication with their families.

They also want them to push for investigations on the circumstances under which the abduction happened and uphold the right to freedom of expression and association and peaceful assembly.

"The prolonged detention of individuals without communication, access to legal, consular representation or judicial oversight amounts to enforced disappearance, a crime under international human rights law," the civil society groups added

The added that this is a clear violation of Uganda's constitution and provision that all suspects deserves to be brought to court within 48 hours

"Their prolonged detention also undermines principles of international cooperation rule of law and governance necessary for business stability and trade continuity,"

The human rights bodies said under the Vienna declaration and customary international principles guiding diplomatic relations and international law, all UN member states have an obligation to call for adherence to international conventions and treaties.

“We appeal to your moral and diplomatic responsibility to use your platforms, partnerships and influence to ensure that these are addressed promptly, and transparently, silence in this context, would be complicity,” they stated