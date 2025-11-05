×
Murkomen: Criminals infiltrating bodaboda sector and torching vehicles

By Denis Omondi | Nov. 5, 2025
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has warned bodaboda operators against torching vehicles involved in accidents, terming the trend an emerging security threat.

His remarks follow a string of incidents in which vehicles were burned by irate riders after crashes involving fellow operators.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, November 5, Murkomen said criminals had infiltrated the bodaboda sector and were behind the attacks. 

He warned that those involved would face prosecution to restore law and order.

“Criminal elements have infiltrated the bodaboda sector across the country. The issue is particularly prevalent in Western, Nyanza, and Nairobi counties,” he said. 

In September, several personal cars and public service vehicles were set ablaze after road accidents that resulted in injuries and deaths of riders and their passengers. A Super Metro bus was destroyed beyond repair after a crash in Juja, Kiambu County, on September 1.

The spate of attacks has prompted matatu operators to call on the government to rein in rogue riders.

“In the past few weeks, we have witnessed rising cases of boda boda riders torching our vehicles and private cars. We are condemning those criminal acts,” Mass Mobility Operators Association Chairperson Nelson Mwangi said.

Despite the security concerns, Murkomen said the sector remains a significant contributor to the economy, providing jobs and generating revenue. He called for tighter regulation, noting that the industry has expanded rapidly while oversight has lagged, creating disorder and opportunities for illegal activity.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and county administrations have been directed to lead efforts to register riders under SACCOs, which will be responsible for disciplining members.

“We are exploring modalities of incorporating [sacco] leaders into community policing to enhance responsibility and aid in intelligence gathering,” Murkomen said. 

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has sponsored a Bill seeking to regulate the sector, which is now before the Senate. 

But the Public Transport (Motorcycle Regulation) Bill, 2025, has drawn opposition from bodaboda operators who fear job losses and say county control could open the door to political interference.

