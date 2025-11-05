Police Service warns of bribery, corruption ahead of countrywide recruitment

A police officer takes recruits through physical exercise at Gusii Stadium during police recruitment on March 24, 2022. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) will conduct nationwide recruitment for police constables on Monday, November 17, across all 47 counties, warning applicants against bribery and corruption.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said in a notice, the service seeks disciplined, fit, and qualified Kenyans aged between 18 and 28 to join the force.

“Applicants must be citizens of Kenya, possess a national identity card, and hold at least a D+ in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education with a D+ in English or Kiswahili,” said Kanja.

He noted that the recruitment will begin at 8 am, at designated sub-county centres, with applicants expected to carry their original identification, academic certificates, and testimonials.

As of 2024, the NPS had about 104,000 officers across its branches, including roughly 74,000 in the Kenya Police Service, 26,000 in the Administration Police Service (AP), and 6,000 in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“Any person who attempts to bribe or influence the process will face prosecution,” said Kanja, adding that the police will treat all reports of malpractice confidentially.

Kanja said the recruitment process is open to all eligible citizens.

National Youth Service (NYS) graduates who meet the minimum entry requirements are encouraged to apply.

Applicants can download the official forms from police and government websites or collect them from Huduma Centres before reporting to their respective recruitment venues.