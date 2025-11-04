×
Weatherman warns of possible flooding in Western Kenya

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 4, 2025
Residents of Mathare try to salvage their belongings after their housed were destroyed by floods. [Robert Tomno, Standard]

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has warned of potential flooding and landslides in parts of western Kenya, which are forecast to receive near to above-average rainfall in November.

In an update issued on Tuesday, KMD acting director Edward Muriuki said sustained rainfall experienced in October has left soils saturated, increasing the risk of flooding, landslides, and rockslides in several western counties.

“Highlands west and east of the Rift Valley and the Lake Basin are expected to receive occasional moderate rainfall, requiring caution due to already saturated soils,” Muriuki stated.

Areas expected to be most affected include the Lake Victoria Basin, highlands west of the Rift Valley, and the Central and South Rift Valley.

Residents in hilly and flood-prone regions have been urged to remain vigilant as the ground can no longer absorb more water.

However, counties in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi as well as the Southeastern lowlands, Coast, and most of the Northeast are likely to experience near to below-average rainfall during the same period.

“Rainfall will be unevenly distributed, with intermittent dry spells in several parts of the country. Localised floods may occur in the west while the east faces prolonged dry spells,” Muriuki added, noting that temperatures are expected to remain warmer than usual nationwide.

KMD also expressed condolences to families affected by the Chesongoch landslides in Marakwet East, where more than 20 people died following days of heavy rain.

The department said it is closely monitoring conditions and will issue further updates to prevent similar tragedies. It advised residents to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas and to stay away from trees and metal structures during storms to reduce the risk of lightning strikes.

.

