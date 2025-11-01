Interior Ministry issues warning as heavy rains claim at least 13 lives

A section of the flood South B,on 23rd April 2025,after Heavy downpour in Nairobi county.[Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

The Ministry of Interior has issued an advisory on the impact of the ongoing October to December short rains across the country.

This follows the retrieval of 13 bodies after Friday night’s downpour.

According to the Ministry, the heavy rains have caused loss of life, injuries, and destruction of property due to flash floods and landslides, with warnings of further devastation.

‘’In one of the worst-hit areas, a landslide struck Machember Sub-location in Mukurtwo Location on Friday night following intense rainfall. So far, 13 bodies have been retrieved, while search and rescue efforts continue under difficult conditions,’’ read part of the statement.

The ministry noted that mudslides along access routes, including the Kapsowar, Chesoi Road, which has been completely cut off, are hampering rescue operations.

‘’A total of 19 survivors have been rescued, while several others injured are receiving treatment at Chesongoch Mission Hospital. The government has deployed aerial support, emergency teams, and first responders to assist with evacuation, medical support, and surveillance in the area,’’ the statement read.

While condoling with the family of a 15-year-old boy who drowned along River Obonyo in Kapounja, Kisumu West Sub-county, the Ministry stated: '’These incidents underscore the heavy human toll of the rains."

In Tana River County, residents are counting losses following the death of 170 sheep and goats and one camel after 67 households in Dhuhush, Lebille, Bultobanta, and Bangale were submerged.

In Garissa County, the ministry reported the loss of approximately 300 goats in Guthoi area, Shimbirey. Meanwhile, more than 340 households in Kaputhe, Nanga, Dunga, Onjweru, Kanyawade, Kaloo, Kodie, Alar, and Kowuore in Kisumu Central have been affected.

In Laikipia County, households around the Lobere Dam area have been displaced after multiple dams overflowed following heavy overnight rainfall, affecting nearly 90 homes.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, the heavy rainfall is expected to persist in several regions, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, particularly in hilly and riverine areas.

‘’Members of the public are urged to exercise caution by avoiding flooded roads and rivers, relocating from slopes and low-lying areas prone to landslides, and cooperating with evacuation teams where necessary,’’ the statement concluded.