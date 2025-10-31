At least 25 Tanzanians treated in Migori, several with gunshot wounds

Stranded passengers sleep at the Zanzibar International Airport on October 30, 2025. [AFP]

At least 25 Tanzanian nationals have been treated in hospitals in Migori County.

A police brief from Isebania Police Station says the individuals crossed into Kenya through porous border routes to seek medical attention for injuries suspected to have been sustained during ongoing demonstrations in Tanzania.

According to the report, BNM Hospital treated and released four patients with common assault injuries and admitted one person with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

St Akidiva Midira Hospital received two patients with gunshot wounds and referred them to its Mabera facility for specialised treatment.

Emalia Community Hospital handled two gunshot victims and referred them to Migori for further care, while Getontira Hospital received six patients, three of whom were treated and admitted, and three others referred to Migori for further treatment.

Queen Easter Hospital treated and admitted one patient with gunshot wounds, who was later discharged on Friday afternoon. Bwana Mifupa Hospital, on the other hand, received nine patients with bone fractures but no gunshot injuries.