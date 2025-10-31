×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

At least 25 Tanzanians treated in Migori, several with gunshot wounds

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 31, 2025
Stranded passengers sleep at the Zanzibar International Airport on October 30, 2025. [AFP]

At least 25 Tanzanian nationals have been treated in hospitals in Migori County.

A police brief from Isebania Police Station says the individuals crossed into Kenya through porous border routes to seek medical attention for injuries suspected to have been sustained during ongoing demonstrations in Tanzania.

According to the report, BNM Hospital treated and released four patients with common assault injuries and admitted one person with what is believed to be a gunshot wound.

St Akidiva Midira Hospital received two patients with gunshot wounds and referred them to its Mabera facility for specialised treatment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Emalia Community Hospital handled two gunshot victims and referred them to Migori for further care, while Getontira Hospital received six patients, three of whom were treated and admitted, and three others referred to Migori for further treatment.

Queen Easter Hospital treated and admitted one patient with gunshot wounds, who was later discharged on Friday afternoon. Bwana Mifupa Hospital, on the other hand, received nine patients with bone fractures but no gunshot injuries.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tanzania Post Election Violence Tanzania Presidential Elections Tanzania 2025 Elections Tanzania Protests
.

Latest Stories

Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Courts
By Yvonne Chepkwony
3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Politics
By Brian Otieno
3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Africa
By Philip Mwakio
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
By Philip Mwakio 3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved