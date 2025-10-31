×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Lecturers reject government payment plan, strike to continue

By Esther Dianah | Oct. 31, 2025

University lecturers unions officials led by UASU Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga during a media briefing after National Governing Councils meeting on October 31, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The ongoing lecturer’s strike is expected to continue after a meeting called today to resolve a pay dispute with the government rejected a proposed payment plan.

National governing Councils of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) have objected to the government's proposal to settle their Sh7.9 billion arrears in two installments.

Speaking following the meeting, the unions reported that members remained weary of unmet promises in the past and demanded for the unpaid salaries to be disbursed once.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

They maintained that the industrial action that has been on for 46 days will continue until funds are released. 

However, the university dons left the door open for further negotiations adding that they would resume duty immediately if their demands are met.

More follows…

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Lecturers Strike University Academic Staff Union (UASU) UASU SG Constantine Wasonga Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU)
.

Latest Stories

Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Courts
By Yvonne Chepkwony
3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Politics
By Brian Otieno
3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Africa
By Philip Mwakio
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
By Philip Mwakio 3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved