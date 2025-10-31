Lecturers reject government payment plan, strike to continue

University lecturers unions officials led by UASU Secretary General Dr Constantine Wasonga during a media briefing after National Governing Councils meeting on October 31, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The ongoing lecturer’s strike is expected to continue after a meeting called today to resolve a pay dispute with the government rejected a proposed payment plan.

National governing Councils of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) have objected to the government's proposal to settle their Sh7.9 billion arrears in two installments.

Speaking following the meeting, the unions reported that members remained weary of unmet promises in the past and demanded for the unpaid salaries to be disbursed once.

They maintained that the industrial action that has been on for 46 days will continue until funds are released.

However, the university dons left the door open for further negotiations adding that they would resume duty immediately if their demands are met.

More follows…