Labour Court rules IG Kanja has exclusive powers to recruit police officers

By Nancy Gitonga | Oct. 30, 2025
IG Douglas Kanja during the official commissioning of two boreholes at the NPS's Embakasi campuses under the initiative, " Kuzingatia Mazingira Yetu." [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has declared that the Inspector General (IG) of Police holds an independent mandate to manage employment, promotion, and disciplinary matters within the National Police Service (NPS).

In her judgment, Justice Hellen Wasilwa affirmed that the IG’s authority is constitutionally protected under Articles 245(1) and 245(2)(b), stating that “no person or body, including the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), may direct or interfere with the IG’s command functions.”

