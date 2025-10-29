×
EACC raids Nyamira Governor Nyaribo's homes, offices in Sh382m graft probe

By Denis Omondi | Oct. 29, 2025
Governor Amos Nyaribo's residence at Nyamira town. [EACC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has this morning raided the homes and offices of Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo and four senior county officials, over the alleged irregular award of a Sh382 million tender for the construction of county offices.

The officials identified as persons of interest include directors Lameck Machuki Nyariki (Housing and Physical Planning), Peris Mose (Roads and former head of procurement), and chief officers Asberth Maobe (Finance and Accounting Services) and Josphat Oruru (Roads, Transport and Public Works).

According to the EACC, the officials are suspected of engaging in corruption and economic crimes by authorising inflated payments to Spentech Engineering Limited, the firm awarded the construction contract.

An audit revealed that the funds paid were not commensurate with the work done, prompting investigators to pursue accountability for the alleged loss of public funds.

The Commission is also investigating Governor Nyaribo over claims that he irregularly paid himself Sh18 million, including an ex gratia payment and a Sh13 million house allowance reimbursement.

The early morning search was conducted at the governor’s homes in Nairobi, Kisii, and Nyamira, under a court-issued warrant.

The anti-graft agency said it sought to recover documents and digital evidence to strengthen its case against the suspects.

.

.

