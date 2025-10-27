PS Muthoni puts unscrupulous meat dealers on notice

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni. [Jane Mugambi, Standard]

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has raised concerns over the sale of uninspected meat to establish if it's good for human consumption across the country.

The PS warned that the sale of meat that has not undergone examinations to check for diseases or abnormalities endangers most Kenyans' health.

Ms Muthoni said the Ministry of Health, in partnership with counties, has enhanced surveillance and cracked down on unscrupulous meat dealers endangering public safety.

Speaking after attending a church service in Nairobi, the PS issued a warning to both butchery operators and inspection officers who collude to overlook critical safety checks.

"We do not want our health facilities admitting sick people as a result of eating contaminated meat and food. Public health officers must close any butchery selling uninspected meat," said PS Muthoni.

With the festive season approaching, PS Muthoni cautioned that families will soon begin hosting gatherings that often involve animal slaughter.

She warned that without proper inspection, contaminated meat could easily find its way to dining tables, posing serious health risks.

Beyond food safety, the PS also expressed concern about the rising exposure of school-going children to drugs and harmful substances during the long holiday.

She urged parents and guardians to ensure their children are constructively engaged in productive activities to prevent them from falling into drug abuse.

Muthoni further noted that manufacturers of nicotine products are increasingly adopting new packaging designs aimed at luring younger consumers.

She emphasised that the ministry is heightening surveillance and enforcement to curb the sale of nicotine and related products to minors.

“The Ministry of Health is implementing a directive to introduce more graphic health warnings on nicotine products to highlight the dangers of continued use,” she said.

At the same time, the ministry is tightening security at border points to prevent the entry of illegal drugs into the country.

PS Muthoni revealed that her ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Interior and other relevant agencies to intercept smugglers bringing in banned substances.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and protecting citizens from both foodborne diseases and substance abuse, saying the ongoing operations will continue throughout the festive season and beyond.