Mourners continue flocking to Raila's grave, a week later

Former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo signing the condolences book at Raila's home in Bondo.

Kang’o Kajaramogi in Bondo Constituency has become a major pilgrimage site in Luo Nyanza, drawing hundreds of mourners daily who continue to pay their respects to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Despite being laid to rest a week ago, Odinga’s burial site remains a hive of activity, with mourners who were unable to attend the funeral visiting to condole with his family.

The grave, now surrounded by colourful floral tributes, continues to symbolize the deep affection many held for the veteran politician.

On Sunday, October 26, former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary Lillian Omollo was among the visitors who met with Odinga’s family, led by Mama Ida Odinga, to offer her condolences.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Arsenal Football Club supporters from at least nine branches across Kenya gathered at the site to honour Odinga, an ardent fan of the English Premier League club. Dressed in the team’s iconic red and white jerseys, they sang North London Forever, Arsenal’s anthem, in his memory.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, where Odinga studied mechanical engineering between 1965 and 1970 has announced plans to launch an academic exchange programme in his honour.

During a visit to Kenya’s Embassy in Berlin, the university’s president, Professor Dr.-Ing. Jens Strackeljan expressed condolences to Kenya and presented a commemorative university plate to Ambassador Stella Mokaya for delivery to the Odinga family.

Professor Strackeljan hailed Odinga as “a great engineer and bridge-builder,” noting that his training in Magdeburg profoundly shaped his career.

The forthcoming exchange programme, to be named after Raila Odinga, aims to strengthen educational and cultural ties between Kenya and Germany.