×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

In pictures: Rare opportunity as EPL trophy visits Standard Group

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 25, 2025

English Premier League (EPL) trophy at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025. [Ronald Kipruto, Standard]

The English Premier League (EPL) trophy has arrived at the Standard Group headquarters in Nairobi on Saturday, October 25.

EPL trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [Ronald Kipruto,Standard]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Standing 104 centimetres tall and weighing 25 kilograms, the iconic silverware gave Standard Group staff a chance to capture memories with it, a day after President William Ruto hosted it at State House following its arrival in Kenya on Thursday night.

“Football runs deep in our national story. From the dazzling brilliance of the late Joe Kadenge to Victor Wanyama, who flew our flag high in the English Premier League, and McDonald Mariga, the first Kenyan to win the UEFA Champions League. These are men who inspired generations,” Ruto said on Friday, adding that Kenya has proven capable of producing world-class footballers.

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Ruto, an ardent Arsenal fan, thanked the EPL for choosing Kenya as one of the few countries to host the trophy and took a moment to remember the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, also an Arsenal supporter.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of Arsenal’s biggest fans, the Hon. Raila Odinga. We really feel like we lost somebody who was always in the game,” he said.

A staff at Standard Media group takes a photo with the EPL trophy.  [David Gichuru, Standard]

The gleaming trophy, a symbol of sporting excellence and pride, was last in Kenya on September 3, 2023. Its return offers fans a rare opportunity to interact with one of the most coveted prizes in global sport.

Noah Agola and Nicholas Biwott pose for a photo with the EPL trophy atStandard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Crafted from solid sterling silver with a 24-carat silver-gilt crown, the trophy was designed and produced by luxury silversmiths Asprey London.

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

It also features a rare green semi-precious stone on its plinth, symbolising the lush football fields on which the game is played.

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Adorned with a lion emblem at the front and two more on its handles, the design represents strength and unity. When a team captain lifts the trophy, he becomes the “third lion,” completing the metaphor of triumph.

English Premier League (EPL) trophy at Radio Maisha studio during tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Radio Maisha presenters pose for a photo with the English Premier League (EPL) trophy at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Before arriving in Kenya, the trophy toured South Africa and Nigeria in February and May, respectively.

Caleb Kibet and Humphrey Murunga pose for a photo with EPL trophy during the tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

English Premier League (EPL) Standard Group headquarters Trophy tour EPL trophy in Kenya
.

Latest Stories

From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage
From pain to purpose: Breast cancer survivors turn their scars to courage
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Is it grief or guilt that in death, we find grace we denied in life
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Irony of death: Both haters and lovers gathered to mourn Raila
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Irony of death: Both haters and lovers gathered to mourn Raila
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
By Barrack Muluka 1 hr ago
Raila's exit lays bare Kenya's political warriors and parasites
Raila, the man who held ODM together and its members in line
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Raila, the man who held ODM together and its members in line
University students lead exam scam syndicate ring
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
University students lead exam scam syndicate ring
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved