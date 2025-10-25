In pictures: Rare opportunity as EPL trophy visits Standard Group

English Premier League (EPL) trophy at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025. [Ronald Kipruto, Standard]

The English Premier League (EPL) trophy has arrived at the Standard Group headquarters in Nairobi on Saturday, October 25.

EPL trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [Ronald Kipruto,Standard]





Standing 104 centimetres tall and weighing 25 kilograms, the iconic silverware gave Standard Group staff a chance to capture memories with it, a day after President William Ruto hosted it at State House following its arrival in Kenya on Thursday night.

“Football runs deep in our national story. From the dazzling brilliance of the late Joe Kadenge to Victor Wanyama, who flew our flag high in the English Premier League, and McDonald Mariga, the first Kenyan to win the UEFA Champions League. These are men who inspired generations,” Ruto said on Friday, adding that Kenya has proven capable of producing world-class footballers.

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Ruto, an ardent Arsenal fan, thanked the EPL for choosing Kenya as one of the few countries to host the trophy and took a moment to remember the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, also an Arsenal supporter.

“Unfortunately, we lost one of Arsenal’s biggest fans, the Hon. Raila Odinga. We really feel like we lost somebody who was always in the game,” he said. A staff at Standard Media group takes a photo with the EPL trophy. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The gleaming trophy, a symbol of sporting excellence and pride, was last in Kenya on September 3, 2023. Its return offers fans a rare opportunity to interact with one of the most coveted prizes in global sport.

Noah Agola and Nicholas Biwott pose for a photo with the EPL trophy atStandard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Crafted from solid sterling silver with a 24-carat silver-gilt crown, the trophy was designed and produced by luxury silversmiths Asprey London. EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

It also features a rare green semi-precious stone on its plinth, symbolising the lush football fields on which the game is played.

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

EPL Trophy tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Adorned with a lion emblem at the front and two more on its handles, the design represents strength and unity. When a team captain lifts the trophy, he becomes the “third lion,” completing the metaphor of triumph. English Premier League (EPL) trophy at Radio Maisha studio during tour at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard] Radio Maisha presenters pose for a photo with the English Premier League (EPL) trophy at the Standard Group, Headquarters in Mombasa Road, Nairobi on 24th October 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]