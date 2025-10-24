Another victim from stampede at Raila body viewing identified

Margaret Okumu, the sister of Mike Okoth Okumu, who died in a stampede at Nyayo Stadium during viewing of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, at Nairobi Funeral Home, on October 23, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Another victim of a stampede during the viewing of the late Raila Odinga’s body at Nyayo National Stadium has been identified. This brings to six the number of those who were fatally injured at Kasarani Stadium and subsequently at Nyayo Stadium.

According to the family of Michael Okoth Okumu, the identification of his body is a partial relief after a week-long uncertainty about his whereabouts.

The post-mortem conducted on Okoth’s body at Nairobi Funeral Home revealed that he died of traumatic asphyxia as broken bricks fell on his neck, suffocating him to death.

And in Mathare, Lynett Achieng has been spending time in bed, unable to fend for herself or her children.

The mother of four was among scores who were injured during a stampede at Kasarani Stadium on October 16 during the viewing of Raila’s body. Atieno sustained a fracture on her left foot which has left her bed-ridden.

The situation has left her withdrawn and frequently in tears as she has been forced to depend on well-wishers to provide her family.

More painful for her is that she never set her eyes on Raila’s body as she had wished.

“That day we woke up very early and went to the City Centre where Raila’s body we thought it was to be taken but it was later announced that the viewing had moved to Kasarani,” Achieng recalled.

This forced them to trek from the City Centre all the way to Kasarani, optimistic that they would get a chance to bid Raila a farewell.

“When we arrived, everything was well, then at some point a stampede occurred and, in the process, I fell down and felt a sharp pain on my foot,” shared Achieng.

She woke up later in a hospital bed with her foot heavily bandaged, but now she is in pain owing to forming pus since she has yet to get proper treatment.

“My intention was to view Raila’s body and confirm he was dead, but I almost died.

‘‘I cannot do manual jobs which I used to do to feed my children," Achieng said, appealing for help to get proper care.

Robert Muli is nursing a fractured middle finger of his right hand and lost his front teeth.

And Brian Omondi sustained injuries on his head and the right eye, after he was left lying on the ground during the Kasarani chaos.

He said three security men descended on him, kicking him in the face.

“He has recovered a bit but doctors told us his eye might not see again. It is a burden for us because we have been unable to raise Sh15,000 for medical bills,” his brother Fidel Odhiambo said.

“I was among those who managed to get into the stadium and when the stampede started security team came for us in the dais,” Muli shared

He added, “Three security men descended on me and I lost consciousness after one of them kicked me in the face. Later on, I woke up at Blue House Hospital and was told one of my friends assisted me all the way from Kasarani with his motorcycle.”

Muli says owing to this, he is unable to do anything for himself like before and now depends on his elderly father and is yet to get specialised treatment for his fractured finger.

Meanwhile, Brian Omondi sustained injuries to his head and the right eye. That day, he was left lying on the ground until his brother was called to pick him.

Omondi was attended to in a nearby clinic before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

“He has recovered a bit, but the doctors told us his eye might not see again. It is a burden for us because we have been unable to raise Sh15,000 for medical bills,” his brother Fidel Odhiambo said.

Vocal Africa, a human rights and social justice organisation led by Hussein Khalid, which has been visiting the victims, decried those who were injured by the political class.

“It's shocking to see some politicians saying they want to continue Raila’s legacy including, defending human rights, yet people were injured and died in Kasarani during Raila’s viewing, yet none of them has spoken,” Khalid said

“If Raila were alive and people died in a manner like this, he would have been the first one to condemn and even visit these families,” he added.