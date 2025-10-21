Human rights groups petition Museveni over missing Kenyans

Roseline Ochieng mother to activist Nicholas Oyoo accompanied by activists after attending a church service at Jesus Christ Macher Church Ruiru on October 12, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Civil society groups in Kenya have petitioned Ugandan government over the whereabouts of two activists who were reportedly abducted in the country on October 1

Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo were in Uganda to monitor a political campaign rally of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, popular as Bobi Wine, when they were apprehended by people believed to be Uganda authorities.

And now a group of civil society groups led by Amnesty International, Vocal Africa, Law Society of Kenya and Free Kenya Movement want the Ugandan government to disclose their whereabouts.

In a petition filed through the Office of the Attorney General, the groups also want the Ugandan government to guarantee their right to legal representation and communication with their families.

They want the Yoweri Museveni government to investigate the circumstances of their abduction and hold those responsible accountable.

“We are also calling for the upholding of the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly, rights protected under Ugandan, East African, and international human rights law," said Amnesty Executive Director Houghton Irungu.

“We are calling upon all concerned people across the world to accelerate the pressure. Today, we are launching an international letter campaign to President Museveni.”

In a separate petition also filed through the Office of the AG, Kenya Movement sought legal opinion and guidance on the appropriate steps the Kenyan government should take.

“We are also seeking diplomatic engagement with the government of Uganda to demand transparency, accountability and immediate action regarding their detention,” Felix Wambua, National coordinator of Free Movement

The movement also sought protection measures for Kenyan activists and civil society groups operating across the borders, asking the attorney general to issue a public statement on safeguarding the rights of citizens.

“It is now 20 days since they were abducted, and with the demise of Raila Odinga, this case has been suppressed now we want Kenyans to ensure that the whereabouts of the two is known,” Mutuas stated

He added that, “no formal charges of communication has been issued by the Ugandan authorities, this incident constitutes serious violation of their rights under Kenyan and international law and raises concerns over Kenyan citizens abroad.