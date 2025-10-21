Ombudsman CEO Mercy Wambua suspended over alleged misconduct

Ombudsman Secretary and CEO, Mercy Wambua at a past event. [Ombudsman, X]

The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) has interdicted its Secretary and CEO, Mercy Wambua, for 14 days to pave the way for investigations into allegations of gross misconduct and incompetence.

The decision was made during the Commission’s 73rd meeting held on October 15, 2025, and communicated through a letter signed by Chairperson Charles Dulo.

In the interim, the Director of Corporate Services has been appointed Acting Commission Secretary to oversee operations pending the outcome of the probe.

“All staff are hereby directed to accord full cooperation and support to the Acting Commission Secretary during this interim period,” the letter stated in part.

Wambua, who took office as Commission Secretary in March 2022, previously served as the CEO of the Law Society of Kenya for six years.