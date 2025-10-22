Ruto's new law, signed moments after his death, waters down Raila human rights struggles

President William Ruto signs a Bill into law at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The new Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act, 2024, signed into law by President William Ruto about four hours after Raila Odinga's death, threatens freedom of expression, the very thing the former Prime Minister fought for his entire life.

Even though several causes are critical in strengthening protections against the rapidly evolving threats of online fraud, identity theft, misinformation, and cyber harassment, beneath the surface of these intentions are clauses whose ambiguous language and heavy-handed enforcement mechanisms pose serious threats to free speech, media freedom, and the right of citizens to criticize those in power.