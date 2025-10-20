Kenyan media's favourite newsmaker, loyal ally and at times risky adversary

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses the media during BBI campaign at his Karen residence, Nairobi, on January 11, 2021. [File, Standard]
Raila Odinga had a fragile romance of mutual survival with the media in Kenya, and he knew when to court it, when to support it, when to scold it, when to weaponise it and when to revel in the publicity.
