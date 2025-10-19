×
End of an era: Lights dim as Raila Odinga buried (Photos)

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 19, 2025

The casket bearing the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is lowered into the grave at his father's home in Kan'go ka Jaramogi, Bondo on October 19, 2025. [ Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Thousands of mourners have gathered at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, fondly known as Baba.

His body has left his Opoda Farm home for the university grounds, escorted by the military and police.

The funeral ceremony will run from 9am to 1pm, followed by a private interment at his home in Kang’o ka Jaramogi.

The private ceremony will include military honors and committal rites before his burial.

Below is The Standard’s coverage of Baba’s final farewell on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

The late Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s children lay a wreath at his grave in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [PCS]

Former Cabinet Minister Fred Matiang’i arrive at the funeral mass of Raila Odinga. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Dignitaries at the funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo.  [Benjamin Sakwa, standard]

More Mourners streaming  in at the Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025 for the finale burial service of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.  [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The body of former PM Raila Amolo Odinga transported from his Opoda farm to Jaramogi Oginga University for his burial ceremony, the body was caught up in traffic jam for almost ten minutes. [Nebert Saisi, Standard]

Body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrive at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo for burial mass service. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Body of former PM Raila Odinga at his interment ceremony at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Family of the late PM Raila Odinga arrives at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

From Left; President William Ruto, Former Nigeria president Olesugun Obasanjo and Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta arrive for the final interment ceremony at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Winnie Odinga making her speech during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Rosemary Odinga making her speech during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Ruth Odinga making her speech during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Raila Odinga Junior and his spouse after making  speech during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Oburu Oginga making his speech during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Mama Ida Odinga making  speech during the final state funeral  ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Luo elders perform rituals during the final state funeral ceremony of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jaramogi Oginga University in Bondo on October 19, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

At 4:53 PM former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga's  body was lowerd to his last resting place. 
