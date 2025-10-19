End of an era: Lights dim as Raila Odinga buried (Photos)

Thousands of mourners have gathered at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University in Bondo to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, fondly known as Baba.
His body has left his Opoda Farm home for the university grounds, escorted by the military and police.
The funeral ceremony will run from 9am to 1pm, followed by a private interment at his home in Kang’o ka Jaramogi.
The private ceremony will include military honors and committal rites before his burial.
Below is The Standard’s coverage of Baba’s final farewell on Sunday, October 19, 2025.
Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter