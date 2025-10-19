Kenya gathers at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University to bid Raila farewell

Kenyans celebrate life of former PM Raila Odinga at Jaramogi oginga Odinga University ahead of his burial on October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Thousands of mourners, including top government officials, lawmakers, and clergy, have already arrived at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology

(JOOUST) grounds in Bondo, where the funeral service of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga is set to take place.

The body of the long-serving opposition leader and statesman left his Opoda Farm home, escorted by a long convoy of military, family members, and supporters to the venue for the final farewell.

A solemn mood hangs over the university grounds as leaders from across the political divide gather to pay their last respects to the man who defined Kenya’s struggle for democracy

and justice.

Among the dignitaries already in attendance are President Wiliam Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta with the former President of Nigeria Olesegun Obasanjo arrive for the late

former PM Raila Odinga’s funeral service shortly after 9.40 am.

They were accompanied by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga who is also the elder brother of the late Raila Odinga.

Also present is Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and his spouse, as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate

Speaker Amason Kingi, DCI Mohammed Amin (DCI Chief), George Wajakoya (Roots Party leader), Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and CJ Emeritus David Kenani Maraga.

Cabinet Secretaries Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), Davis Chirchir (Transport), and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Aden Duale (Health), Opiyo Wanday

(Energy), Julius Ogamba (Education).

Governors who have arrived include Ahmed Abdullahi, (Council of Governors chair), James Orengo (Siaya), Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir (Mombasa), Gladys Wanga (Homabay),

Anyang Nyong’o (Kisumu), Achilo Ayacko (Migori), Vihiga’s Wilberforce Otichillo, Kisii’s Simba Arati, and Kilifi’s Gideon Mung’aro, former National Speaker Kenneth

Marende, former Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga, Deputy Inspector General, Administrative Police Gilbert Masengeli, Francis Atwoli (Secretary General COTU) symbolising regional

solidarity and the deep political networks Odinga built throughout his lifetime.

Members of Parliament and other senior leaders have also turned up in large numbers, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, and

former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino are also in attendance, joining dignitaries from the security, legal, and public service sectors.

A host of top dignitaries from Kenya and across the region have arrived at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Bondo, Siaya County, for the funeral

service of former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The service has also drawn a strong international presence including Ruhakana Rugunda, former Prime Minister of Uganda, alongside Ime Boji Sangara, State Minister of Industry

from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and John Mulimba, Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. Andrew Onalenda, Botswana’s High Commissioner to Kenya, is also

among the guests, accompanied by Mrs. Rasii Sasini, the spouse of the High Commissioner, Jessica Magufuli, daughter of the late President John Pombe Magufuli, Zimbabwe is

represented by Elizabeth Tsvangirai, widow of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, underscoring Raila’s standing as a Pan-African statesman.

Also present is Peoples Liberation party leader Martha Karua, Chief of Defence Forces and Service Commanders have also arrived at the venue to pay their respects, marking the national significance of the day.

Odinga will be buried at his home in Kang’o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, at a private ceremony, marked by military honours. Commital prayers will be offered before the interment,

including music and floral tributes in honour of Odinga, family, dignitaries, and guests will then pay their final respects.