Government to announce more activities to honour Raila after Sunday burial

The National Funeral Committee for the for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga addressing the press on October 17, 2025. [DPCS]

The government has lined up events and activities to be marked in honour of Odinga. However, they will be revealed in the period following his burial.

This is according to the funeral committee chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga.

“The National State Funeral Committee will announce details of subsequent events and activities to further honour the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after tomorrow’s interment rites,” Kindiki stated.

The interment ceremony, set for tomorrow, will begin by 9 am and close shortly after noon.

The ceremony will be performed in line with the traditions of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

The body will be moved from Odinga’s Opoda Farm home to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds for the event, which will also be attended by President William Ruto.

“Tomorrow, the final interment ceremony will take place, starting with an interment service at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University from 9 am until 1 pm, followed by committal, final prayers, and military honours at the gravesite at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County,” said DP Kindiki, the committee co-chairperson.

At the same time, the committee has lauded mourners who turned up to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga today in Kisumu for maintaining order despite initial security concerns owing to the large crowd.

According to Kindiki, there was a better collaboration between the tens of thousands of mourners who showed up at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium to show their last respects to Odinga and the security agents managing the crowds.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), and the National Youth Service are among the security agencies who deployed personnel.

“The National State Funeral Committee is immensely grateful to the members of the public, security professionals, and emergency personnel for managing, to the best possible way, the public viewing of the mortal remains of the departed former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga,” Kindiki said.

Odinga’s body was flown to his Opoda Farm residence in a military aircraft for a night vigil ahead of the burial tomorrow.

He was received by his widow, Ida, brother Oburu Oginga, children, associates, and mourners who had an opportunity to view the body.