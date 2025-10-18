Raila's body arrives in Bondo for final vigil

Mourners at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, after viewiing the body of ex PM Raila Odinga. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga arrived at his Opoda Farm home in Bondo, Siaya County, aboard a military aircraft for an overnight vigil.

The remains left Kisumu shortly after 3pm following a day-long public viewing at Mamboleo Grounds. According to the funeral programme released by the steering committee, commendation prayers will be conducted at the homestead under the auspices of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

Family members, led by his widow Ida Odinga have appealed for calm and a peaceful show of solidarity from supporters ahead of Sunday’s burial.

The State funeral service will be held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) grounds, beginning at 7am with the arrival of family, guests, and dignitaries.