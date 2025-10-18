×
The Grand send-off: Kisumu receives Raila Odinga for final farewell

By David Njaaga | Oct. 18, 2025

The body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kisumu, aboard a military helicopter under tight security.

The aircraft, coded ENIGMA01, became airborne from Nairobi earlier on Saturday morning after a brief military ceremony, flying Odinga’s remains to Kisumu for the next phase of the national farewell.

It received a military water salute upon landing at Kisumu International Airport shortly after 7.40am, before Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel transferred the casket to Mamboleo Stadium for public viewing.

A brief interdenominational service will be held at the stadium before the body viewing begins, led by clerics from various faiths.

Thousands of mourners lined the roads from the airport as officers from the KDF and National Police Service escorted the convoy through Kisumu.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o urged residents to remain calm and honour Odinga’s legacy through peace.

Odinga died on Wednesday, October 15, while receiving treatment for a bacterial infection at an Ayurvedic hospital in Koothattukulam, Kerala, India. His remains were received at JKIA, Nairobi, on Thursday by President William Ruto and Mama Ida Odinga.

The public viewing in Kisumu follows a State funeral at Nyayo Stadium yesterday, where a stampede earlier disrupted proceedings.

Authorities have since tightened security across all venues.

Kenya Defence Forces officers escort the casket bearing Raila Odinga’s body to Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu for public viewing. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The body will later be moved to his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County, for a burial service on Sunday, attended by national leaders, dignitaries and family members.

Kenya remains under a seven-day national mourning period in his honour.

.

.

