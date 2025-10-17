My husband despised dishonesty, Ida Odinga says in heartfelt tribute to Raila

Mama Ida Odinga addressing at the Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga State funeral Service at Nyayo National stadium on October 17, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Mama Ida Odinga, has called on Kenyans to maintain peace as the country mourns her husband.

Eulogising him at the State Funeral on Friday, Ida said Raila repeatedly emphasised the importance of peace during his final days.

“I appeal to everyone, let us mourn Raila in peace,” she said.

Reflecting on their 52 years of marriage, Ida appealed to Kenyans to honor her husband’s legacy by fostering unity and peace. She described him as a man who despised greed and dishonesty.

Mama Ida Odinga and Oburu Oginga. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

In her tribute, she also shared the stories behind their children’s names.

Their firstborn, the late Fidel Castro Odinga, who died in 2015 at age 41, was named after Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro. Their second-born, Rosemary Odinga, was named after their mothers, Rose [Ida’s mother] and Mary [Raila’s mother]. Their third-born, Raila Odinga Jr, was named at the suggestion of a family friend and cousin, Raila Kembo.

Their youngest, Winnie Odinga, was named after Winnie Mandela, wife of South Africa’s founding president, Nelson Mandela.

Oburu Oginga’s tribute

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, who formally accepted the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nomination as interim party leader, lightened the mood when he introduced his two wives.

“I’m here with my wives,” he said to laughter. “As a general, I have two of them, and if I don’t introduce them, I might be denied food. This is my elder wife, Ann Ayoo Oburu, who got me out of boyhood; she’s a doctor. After a while, I brought her a helper, Judith Oburu, an accountant by profession.”

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga and his wives Ann Oburu and Judith Oburu during the state funeral at Nyayo stadium. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Oburu vowed not to disappoint in his new role, remembering his younger brother as an exceptional individual who excelled in academics, business, and sports.

“He was more than a brother; he was my friend, advisor, business partner, and confidant. We grew like twins. He never liked mediocrity; he would call you out,” he said.

Oburu further urged Kenyans to carry forward Raila’s vision and legacy. “Keep the spirit of Raila burning,” he said, adding that Odinga died on his birthday, October 15.