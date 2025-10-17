Governors hail Raila as father of devolution

Rt. Hon Raila Odinga at the Funeral of Preskila Oreny Koyo wife to the late Ker Joash Koyo Opien in Homa bay Country. [File, Standard]

County Governors have described former prime minister Raila Odinga as the father of devolution who championed good governance and social justice adding that his love for the country was unwavering.

The governors made the remarks after holding a sitting to pay tributes to Odinga who died on October 15, 2025 while receiving treatment in India.

Led by the Chairman of the Council of Governors, Ahmed Abdulahi, the county leaders said Kenya has lost a statesman and a voice of conscience.

"The African continent and the global community is mourning the loss of Raila, a towering statesman, a freedom fighter, a pan africanist and a champion of democracy, good governance and social justice," Abdullahi stated

"Raila devoted his life for the service of Kenya and it's people through decades of struggle, personal sacrifice and unwavering commitment," the CoG Chairperson added.

The governors added Raila stood firm for the ideas of freedom, equality and justice and that his vision and tenacity shaped Kenya adding that the former PM was the central figure for the fight of multiparty democracy.

"He was courageous voice of constitutional reforms and an architect of the 2010 constitution which is the cornerstone of devolved system of governance," the chairman said

Adding that "Many may not know that Raila was the only person who has attended every devolution conference since 2014 where he has made proposals and declarations that have shaped devolution,"

Council of Governors vice chairperson governor Mutahi Kahiga on his part said Raila's life and contributions have shaped the course of Kenya's history.

"His life, vision, courage and lifelong commitment shaped the trajectory of our nation in the moment Kenya needed a voice of sobriety," Mutahi said

He added that Raila put the nation forward over self and remained deaf to criticism as he fought to save the country during difficult times.

"We the people of Nyeri will never be forget the Kibaki tosha moment and he remains our hero even in this moment of deep grief we remain grateful to God for long life dedicated to pursuit of justice, democracy and human rights," Mutahi added

Makueni governor Mutula Junior described Raila as the people's president they never had.

“His legacy will only be recognized when we keep peace and lay his body to rest in dignity,” he stated

Kakamega governor Fernandez Barasa said Raila was a symbol of resilience, courage and hope for an entire generation.

“For decades, he stood firm in his belief that Kenya could rise above division, inequality and injustice and to become a truly united and prosperous nation,” Barasa stated