Live Blog: Kenya mourns Raila Odinga, What we know so far

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers prepare military carriage vehicle to be used for transporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's body on October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya is mourning its former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who died yesterday while undergoing treatment in India. He was aged 80.

Odinga will be buried at his home in Bondo, Siaya County, on Sunday, October 19.

3:08 PM - Chaos erupt at Kasarani Stadium after mourners become unruly. Police fire tear gas at crowds inside the Stadium, disperse them before viewing the body.

2:30 PM - Procession of Raila Odinga's body arrives at Kasarani Stadium amid chants from a mammoth crowd gathered at the facility. The 60,000 seater sports centre filled to full capacity.

1:52 PM - Rwanda President Paul Kagame mourns the death of Odinga saying: "His lifelong dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and unity in Kenya and across Africa will be remembered for generations to come." Former PM Raila Odinga's body, draped in the national flag, being escorted to Kasarani Stadium by the military and supporters on October 16, 2025. [Wilbrforce Okwiri, Standard]

12:15 PM - Mourners start trickling into Kasarani Stadium awaiting arrival of the body of former PM Odinga, currently in a slow moving procession from JKIA.

11:30 AM - Public viewing of Odinga's body moved from Parliament to Kasarani Stadium after large crowds turn up for the exercise. National Funeral Committee makes announcement after parliament security was breached earlier.

Calls for calm by lawmakers Babu Owino, Edwin Sifuna and Ledama Ole Kina fell on deaf ears.

10:54 AM - Siaya County Assembly holds a special sitting for members to pay tribute to Odinga. Speaker George Okode eulogises Odinga as a champion of good governance.

10:49 AM - Businesses in Nairobi CBD close or remain partially open amid fears of potential looting. Mourners carrying twigs blow whistles in a procession heading towards parliament.

10:47 AM - Mourners breach security barricades at Parliament Buildings, gather outside the premises.

Kenyans walk alongside the coffin of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga along Mombasa Road on October 16, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

10:45 AM - Kisumu County City Manager announces that Saturday’s public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body will happen at Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo instead of Moi stadium. This is to accommodate large crowds.

10:36 AM - National Assembly’s special sitting begins with a moment of silence in honour of Raila Odinga. Each MP has five minutes to deliver a tribute to Odinga before the session closes at midnight.

10:26 AM - Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announces a temporary 2-hour closing of the airspace over JKIA halting planned landing and take-off within the facility. Airlines respond by rescheduling flights.

10:18 AM - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his deputy Gladys Shollei arrive at the Parliament Buildings ahead of the arrival of Odinga’s coffin.

10:00 AM - A spot check around Kisumu Central Business District (CBD) reveal little activity, streets mostly deserted.

9:55 AM - Raila's body retrieved from the 'RAO001' plane and loaded onto the military gun carriage. President William Ruto, and Raila's wife Ida Odinga receive the body. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta among dignitaries present.

Members of the Cabinet, lawmakers, and opposition leaders including Martha Karua at JKIA ahead of the arrival. Aircraft carrying the body of Raila Odinga lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as Kenyans wait to receive the remains of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from India on Thursday October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

9:50 AM - Government announces mobilisation of 36 ambulances to provide emergency medical services during the return of Odinga.

Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga says vehicles equipped with basic and advanced life support facilities, and well staffed.

Ambulances deployed by the Kenya Red Cross (20), St’ John’s Ambulance (4), Nairobi Disaster Service (3), Nairobi Emergency Service (8), and Kenyatta National Hospital (1).

9:38 AM - Mourners breach security barriers and mill around the KQA203 plane.

9:20 AM - KQA203 flight bearing the remains of Raila Odinga touches down at JKIA. Plane honoured with a rare ceremonial water salute reserved for special events.

9:09 AM - Preparations continue at Parliament ahead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's 'Lying In State' for public viewing at the premises. Military personnel carry out the final touches, mourners trickle in, roads closed, and security enhanced.

8:40 AM - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Council designates Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, Raila's elder brother, as the interim party leader.

8:36 AM - Heavy police presence at Lee Funeral Home where the body will be taken from the airport.

8:30 AM - Mourners are granted access into JKIA while security is heightened to prevent potential disruption of normal airport operations.

Meanwhile, other mourners troop to Odinga’s rural home in Opoda Farm, Bondo. Military officers carry the body of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after arriving from India via KQ plane at JKIA on October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) remains calm.

8:10 AM - Traffic on Mombasa road cleared ahead of the procession of the coffin bearing Odinga’s remains.

7:30 AM - Mourners continue to gather at JKIA in anticipation of a procession of the body from JKIA to Lee Funeral Home.

Some say they arrived as early as 6am, add they are seeking closure over the shocking demise.

7:20 AM - The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers take charge at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as Kenyans wait to receive the remains of the former PM Raila Odinga from India.

4:00 AM - KQA203 flight carrying Kenyan delegation in India for the repatriation of the body of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga leaves Mumbai for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

Delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Family members, government officials and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders accompany the remains.

The journey estimated to take six hours becomes the most tracked flight in the world per FlightRadar24, a live flight traffic tracking tool.

