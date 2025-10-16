×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Plans for Raila's state funeral service at Nyayo Stadium

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh and Wanjiku Wanjiru | Oct. 16, 2025
Deputy President Kithure  Kindiki flanked by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo  Suba North Constituency and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga and other members of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga state funeral committee address the nation on the ongoing preparations of the funeral of Raila Odinga. October 16, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito,Standard]

Mourners attending Raila's State funeral at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi will be required to be seated by 8:30 am in the morning.

This is according to the latest update by the National State Funeral Committee chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

According to the Committee the two-hour state events will comprise of military honours, a church sermon in the Anglican Church of Kenya, a theology by family and designated condolences, and all speeches from the leadership of Kenya and foreign heads of state and government.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"We have received confirmation of attendance of a fairly significant number of foreign heads of delegations at the highest level, and we have also received formal condolences from many heads of state and government from East Africa, from Africa, and from other continents around the world," Kindiki stated

At the same time, the Committee said those who want to continue mourning after the service will be another opportunity, from around 12 o'clock onwards.

This the committee said will the highest number of mourners an opportunity to mourn and pay their last respects to their departed leader.

Programme for tomorrow is as follows:

Friday, October 17, 2025, there will be a State Funeral Service at Nyayo Stadium starting 9:00 a.m., with guests expected to be seated by 8:30 a.m.

The two-hour ceremony will include:

-Military honours

- A church service by the Anglican Church of Kenya

- Eulogies by family members

-Condolence speeches from Kenyan leaders and foreign heads of state and government

- After the state event, there will be public viewing at Nyayo Stadium from 12:00 noon, to be extended as long as necessary to allow mourners to continue paying their last respects.

The government has declared Friday, October 17, 2025, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to mourn the late Prime Minister.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Raila State Burial Raila Requiem Mass Raila Odinga Funeral
.

Latest Stories

What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
39 mins ago
Mercurial Agwambo's moves that left friend and foe baffled
National
By Barrack Muluka
39 mins ago
Senators say Raila stood as a symbol of resilience and courage
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
By Jacinta Mutura and David Odongo 39 mins ago
Grief, glory, chaos in the people's president's final homecoming
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
By Ndungu Gachane 39 mins ago
The valleys and mountains that defined Raila's political career
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
By Mercy Kahenda 39 mins ago
How doctors at India's Devamatha Hospital strived to save ex-premier
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 39 mins ago
Why Raila's body never made it to Parliament
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved