Plans for Raila's state funeral service at Nyayo Stadium

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flanked by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo Suba North Constituency and Dr. Wenwa Akinyi Odinga and other members of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga state funeral committee address the nation on the ongoing preparations of the funeral of Raila Odinga. October 16, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito,Standard]

Mourners attending Raila's State funeral at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi will be required to be seated by 8:30 am in the morning.

This is according to the latest update by the National State Funeral Committee chaired by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

According to the Committee the two-hour state events will comprise of military honours, a church sermon in the Anglican Church of Kenya, a theology by family and designated condolences, and all speeches from the leadership of Kenya and foreign heads of state and government.

"We have received confirmation of attendance of a fairly significant number of foreign heads of delegations at the highest level, and we have also received formal condolences from many heads of state and government from East Africa, from Africa, and from other continents around the world," Kindiki stated

At the same time, the Committee said those who want to continue mourning after the service will be another opportunity, from around 12 o'clock onwards.

This the committee said will the highest number of mourners an opportunity to mourn and pay their last respects to their departed leader.

Programme for tomorrow is as follows:

Friday, October 17, 2025, there will be a State Funeral Service at Nyayo Stadium starting 9:00 a.m., with guests expected to be seated by 8:30 a.m.

The two-hour ceremony will include:

-Military honours

- A church service by the Anglican Church of Kenya

- Eulogies by family members

-Condolence speeches from Kenyan leaders and foreign heads of state and government

- After the state event, there will be public viewing at Nyayo Stadium from 12:00 noon, to be extended as long as necessary to allow mourners to continue paying their last respects.

The government has declared Friday, October 17, 2025, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to mourn the late Prime Minister.