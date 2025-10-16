Live blog: Raila Odinga's grave digging begins in Bondo

Mourners flock Kasarani Stadium to Mourn the late Former Prime minister Raila Odinga,on October 16th 2025 at The body is expected to arrive anytime.[Edward Kiplimo Standard.]

Kenya is mourning its former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who died yesterday while undergoing treatment in India. He was aged 80.

Odinga will be buried at his home in Bondo, Siaya County, on Sunday, October 19.

The Standard has compiled a chronology of events that is being updated hourly.

7:53 PM - Vehicle carrying the body of Raila Odinga departs Kasarani Stadium for Lee Funeral Home ahead of tomorrow’s public viewing at Nyayo Stadium.

7:00 PM - Grave digging has begun at Raila Odinga’s ancestral home, Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, where he will be buried next to his father, the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

6:20 PM - High Court declines to stop Raila Odinga’s burial, rules Luo elder Michael Onyango Otieno failed to prove violation of traditions or the late leader’s wish to be buried within 72 hours of death.

6:00 PM - Hundreds of Kenyans given a chance to view the body of the late Raila Odinga after hours of waiting at Kasarani Stadium.

5: 30 PM - Luo elder Michael Onyango Otieno files a case challenging plans to bury Raila Odinga within 72-hours of death, terms it unconstitutional and irregular.

5:11 PM - Leaders and family conclude the viewing as the casket is closed, while the crowd waits patiently.

4:47 PM - President William Ruto leads the viewing of the late Raila Odinga’s body, followed by Mama Ida Odinga, their children Winnie Odinga and Raila Junior, and other family members.

4:37 PM - Raila Odinga’s coffin opened for public viewing at Kasarani Stadium. President William Ruto, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Mama Ida Odinga are among those present.

4: 27 PM - Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen is seen addressing the crowd inside Kasarani Stadium, urging them to remain calm.

4:22 PM – Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga addresses mourners in Bondo, urging them to remain calm as preparations continue.

4:00 PM – Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga arrives at the late Raila Odinga’s home in Bondo, where mourners receive him in a sombre atmosphere.

3:26 PM - One person killed, several others injured in clashes between police and mourners at Kasarani Stadium, emergency services deployed.

3:08 PM - Chaos erupt at Kasarani Stadium after mourners become unruly. Police fire tear gas at crowds inside the Stadium, disperse them before viewing the body.