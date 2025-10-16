Honouring Baba: A tribute in pictures

Following the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the government has issued directives to honour him.

President William Ruto has declared seven days of national mourning. Raila will receive a state funeral with full military honours and all relevant state protocols.

A presidential delegation was dispatched Wednesday evening to Mumbai, India, to retrieve Odinga’s remains.

Kenyan delegation accompanying Raila Odinga’s body home view the body arrives in India. [PCS]

The team, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, arrived in India by 2 a.m., and the body is expected at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by 9:30 a.m.

Raila Odinga's body being airlifted in Mumbai, India.[PCS]

Meanwhile, Kenya Airways reported that KQ202, the flight bringing Raila’s remains back to Kenya, has become the most tracked flight.

The plain carrying Raila's body being tracked from India.[Screengrab]

Aircraft carrying the remains of Raila Amollo Odinga lands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Thursday, October 16, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

All national flags are flying at half-mast at public buildings, military bases, diplomatic missions, and naval vessels until sunset on the day of his interment.

Flags at half-mast at State House, Nairobi in honor of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [PCS]

Top government officials have been instructed not to display the national flag on official vehicles until the day of the burial.

President Ruto and other public servants have postponed public engagements during the mourning period.

A funeral arrangement committee has been formed to coordinate burial details. Preparations underway at Parliament Buildings for public viewing of Raila Odinga’s body.[PCS] Preparations underway at Parliament ahead of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's 'Lie In State' public viewing at the premises.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

In Opoda, Siaya County, mourners are paying their last respects to Raila.

Locals arrive at Raila Odinga's Opoda Farm home in Bondo where they are also signing the condolence book on 16/10/2025. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Locals arrive at Raila Odinga's Opoda Farm home in Bondo. [Isaiah Gwengi, Standard]

Situation at Raila Odinga's home in Opoda, Bondo sub-county. [ Michael Mute, Standard]

At JKIA, security has been heightened as Raila’s supporters are allowed into the airport, eagerly awaiting his arrival. Mourners at JKIA as they wait the arrival of the body of former Prime minister Raila Odinga. [Collins Oduor, Standard] Mourners at JKIA awaiting the arrival of the body of former Prime minister Raila Odinga. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

In the Nairobi Central Business District, activities continue as usual, with people heading to work, and traffic along Mombasa Road is unusually light during the morning rush hour. Quiet Nairobi Central Business District as city dwellers go about their business ahead of the coming of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's body from India.[James Wanzala, Standard] Mombasa road very clear today with traffic flowing more than usual.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard] Kenyans gather at Imara flyover to view the procession of the body of Raila Odinga. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Upon arrival, Raila’s body will be taken to Lee Funeral Home, then to the Parliament Buildings for public viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Heavy police presence at Lee Funeral Home ahead of receiving the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. October 16, 2025.[Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Hightened security at Lee Funeral Home ahead of receiving the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on October 16, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

On Friday, the body will be moved from Lee funeral home to a state burial at Nyayo stadium, then to his home in Karen for an overnight stay.

On Saturday, the body will be transported to Kisumu for public viewing at Moi Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., before being taken by road to Bondo for another overnight stay.

Raila will be buried in a service by the Anglican Church on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at his Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County.