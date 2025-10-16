Honouring Baba: A tribute in pictures

Following the death of Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the government has issued directives to honour him.
President William Ruto has declared seven days of national mourning. Raila will receive a state funeral with full military honours and all relevant state protocols.
A presidential delegation was dispatched Wednesday evening to Mumbai, India, to retrieve Odinga’s remains.
The team, led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, arrived in India by 2 a.m., and the body is expected at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by 9:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, Kenya Airways reported that KQ202, the flight bringing Raila’s remains back to Kenya, has become the most tracked flight.
All national flags are flying at half-mast at public buildings, military bases, diplomatic missions, and naval vessels until sunset on the day of his interment.
Top government officials have been instructed not to display the national flag on official vehicles until the day of the burial.
President Ruto and other public servants have postponed public engagements during the mourning period.
A funeral arrangement committee has been formed to coordinate burial details.
In Opoda, Siaya County, mourners are paying their last respects to Raila.
At JKIA, security has been heightened as Raila’s supporters are allowed into the airport, eagerly awaiting his arrival.
In the Nairobi Central Business District, activities continue as usual, with people heading to work, and traffic along Mombasa Road is unusually light during the morning rush hour.
Upon arrival, Raila’s body will be taken to Lee Funeral Home, then to the Parliament Buildings for public viewing from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
On Friday, the body will be moved from Lee funeral home to a state burial at Nyayo stadium, then to his home in Karen for an overnight stay.
On Saturday, the body will be transported to Kisumu for public viewing at Moi Stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., before being taken by road to Bondo for another overnight stay.
Raila will be buried in a service by the Anglican Church on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at his Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County.