A nation on pause: Inside 14-hour wait in Raila Odinga's final march

By David Njaaga | Oct. 16, 2025

Supporters chant at JKIA on Thursday morning as they wait to receive the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Collins Oduor ,Standard] 

Security has been tightened at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as military and General Service Unit officers prepared for the arrival of Raila Odinga’s body from India on Thursday morning.

From as early as 6:30 a.m., supporters began flocking to the airport gates, waving flags and portraits of the late opposition leader. By 8:25 a.m., security officers allowed groups of mourners into the airport precincts to receive the casket, expected at 9:30 a.m.

Odinga, who died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in India, served as Kenya’s Prime Minister and was widely regarded as the father of devolution.

His body’s return marks the start of a four-day State funeral programme, culminating in burial at his ancestral home in Bondo, Siaya County, on Sunday.

The government is honouring his wish to be interred within 72 hours of death.

President William Ruto is set to receive the body before it is taken to Parliament Buildings, where Odinga will lie in state for public viewing from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

The casket was draped in a Kenyan flag before departure, and a high-level delegation led prayers in Mumbai ahead of the journey.

Military perssonel keep guard at Jomo Kenya International Airport ahead of Raila Odinga's body arrival from India on Thuirsday, October 16. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Several Cabinet Secretaries and other senior government officials were already at the airport to oversee preparations.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni was among the first political leaders to arrive.

The funeral committee overseeing the arrangements is co-chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Senator Oburu Oginga, Odinga’s elder brother, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announcing the official schedule.

The government has declared Friday, October 17, a public holiday in honour of the late former Prime Minister, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Murkomen says.

The national mourning period declared by President Ruto continues, with tributes pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Friday’s State funeral at Nyayo Stadium will precede Sunday’s burial, as Kenyans prepare to bid farewell to one of the country’s most enduring political figures.

What pact between President and Gideon means for Kalonzo
By Michael Ndonye
37 mins ago
By Barrack Muluka
37 mins ago
By Edwin Nyarangi
37 mins ago
By Jacinta Mutura and David Odongo 37 mins ago
By Ndungu Gachane 37 mins ago
By Mercy Kahenda 37 mins ago
By Irene Githinji and Josphat Thiong'o 37 mins ago
