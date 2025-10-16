×
ODM supporters throng JKIA to welcome Raila's body

By Ndung’u Gachane | Oct. 16, 2025
Mourners at JKIA as they wait the arrival of the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

 The late Raila Odinga's supporters have crowded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as they wait for the arrival of his remains.

Some of his supporters said they arrived as early as 6 am to welcome their leader, who died on Wednesday in India.

Others said they had come to confirm whether the ODM leader had died, as they could not believe the news.

"I'm here to confirm that my leader is no more, I will only believe when I view his body. I'm yet to come to terms," John Otieno said.

Dozens of police officers have been deployed at the airport to provide security ahead of the arrival of the ODM leader's remains.

Photos by Collins Kweyu

