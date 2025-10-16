Raila Odinga to be buried on Sunday at his Opoda farm

Deputy president Kithure Kindiki addressing the nation after first National funeral Committee. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, will be laid to rest on Sunday, at his home in Opoda, Siaya County, the government has announced.

Speaking in Nairobi, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who co-chairs the National Committee on the State Funeral of the late Prime Minister, alongside Senator Dr. Oburu Odinga, said the arrangements were being guided by Raila’s own wishes and those of his family.

“The government of Kenya has decided to give the Honorable Raila Odinga a state funeral, and that is why this committee has been established. We have been advised by the family that it was the wish of the Honourable Raila Odinga to be buried within the shortest time possible following his demise. That timeline is 72 hours," said Kindiki.

He said that a government delegation led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi left Nairobi Wednesday evening for Mumbai, India, to retrieve the body of the late Prime Minister. The aircraft is expected to touch down in Nairobi at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with the President, family members, and senior officials present to receive the remains.

“Upon arrival, the body will be escorted to Lee Funeral Home and at 12 o'clock the body will be moved to the Parliamentary Buildings where there will be a public viewing from 12 noon to 5 p.m.,” Kindiki said.

To accommodate the millions of Kenyans who may not attend in person, the government has announced public grieving spaces where proceedings will be broadcast live.

The State Funeral Service will be held on Friday at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, attended by local and international dignitaries.

"It will be conducted in accordance with the protocols of state events to give respect to the stature of our fallen hero," Kindiki said.

Following the service, the body will be taken to Raila’s Karen home for an overnight vigil before being transported to Kisumu on Saturday morning.

“There shall be public viewing of the body of the late Prime Minister at Moi Stadium in Kisumu City between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., after which the body will travel by road from Kisumu to Bondo for an overnight stay. The final burial will take place on Sunday at his Opoda farm in Bondo, Siaya County, according to the traditions of the Anglican Church to which the Honourable Raila Odinga belonged,” Kindiki stated.

Kindiki further said that the government and the ODM party were working together to ensure peace and order during the mourning period.

“We are requesting the ODM leadership and the branch leadership in all the places concerned to help us and work with our security agencies to make sure there is order and dignified mourning,” he said.

The deputy president urged Kenyans to show restraint and respect, noting that the moment called for unity and reflection.

Senator Oburu Odinga, Raila’s elder brother and co-chair of the funeral committee, spoke briefly but emotionally about the last moments they shared.

“I spoke to him last night. He was vibrant, up and kicking. It is only unfortunate this morning that he suffered a shock which is suspected after the post-mortem to be a heart attack,” said Oburu.

He added: “We are not just mourning, we are also celebrating the life of our great leader. Let us give my brother the dignified burial and send-off that he deserves. I hope there will be peace during this time and reflection on his life.”