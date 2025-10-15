'The Baba I knew:' Political allies share memories of Raila

From left: Siaya Governor James Orengo, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and former Cabinet minister Najib Balala. [File, Standard]

A democratic, just, and patriotic leader were the words used to describe the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga by his political friends.

Former Cabinet Minister and veteran politician Charity Ngilu, a close ally and fellow member of the 2007 Pentagon coalition, which also included President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, remembered Odinga as a leader deeply committed to democracy and constitutionalism.

“I’ve known Raila since 1992, and he believed, like he always did, in a better Kenya. Personally, I believed in his democratic principles and what he stood for; he was a steadfast leader who believed in something and stood firm to defend it,” said Ngilu.

Cabinet Secretary for Blue Economy Hassan Joho described Odinga as a father figure and mentor who shaped his political journey.

“From as far back as 2004, when I was still finding my footing in politics, Baba held my hand when no one knew who Hassan Joho was. He saw something in me that I couldn’t yet see myself. He nurtured me and taught me the true meaning of leadership and service.”

He added: “Under his mentorship, I learned that politics was not about power or fame, it was about people, about justice, and about standing firm even when the storms rage.”

Joho said Odinga molded him into the leader he is today, adding that Africa has lost a giant. “Odinga dedicated his life to dignity, decency, accountability, transparency, justice, and the pursuit of a truly democratic society,” he said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, and a longtime friend hailed Odinga as a statesman and a towering figure of Kenya’s Second Liberation, crediting him as a driving force behind the 2010 Constitution.

‘’The sun has set on a true patriot and a nationalist, an indomitable and resilient fighter for democracy, justice, and prosperity, who has been the leader of the progressive movements in our nation. Kenya has lost not just a politician, but a revolutionary, a visionary, and a singular force whose shadow stretched across the most consequential five decades of our history.”

Orengo said both Luo Nyanza and the nation have lost “a patriarch, a symbol of resilience, and a relentless champion of political and economic rights.”

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, who also served in the ODM Pentagon, praised Odinga’s visionary leadership and enduring influence. “Raila’s unwavering commitment to public service shaped Kenya’s political landscape and inspired generations,” Balala said.

“His legacy will forever stand as a beacon of resilience, hope, and courage in the face of adversity. I witnessed first-hand his rare ability to identify and empower young, visionary leaders, and his constant pursuit of a united and prosperous Kenya.”